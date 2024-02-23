Prime Minister Of Greece Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Doha Friday on a working visit to the country.
HE the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic HE Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, and Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar HE Ioannis Ioannidis.
MENAFN23022024000063011010ID1107891958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.