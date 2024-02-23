Lasya Nanditha's Death: BRS MLA Killed In Telangana Car Accident Today Had Survived A Crash 10 Days Ago

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lawmaker G Lasya Nanditha was killed in a car accident on Friday in Hyderabad. This, however, was not the first road accident that the Telangana MLA was involved in this month. Just 10 days ago, Nanditha's car had met with an accident, fatal enough to claim one life February 13, the BRS MLA had survived a car crash in Narkatpally. Nanditha was on her way to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's rally when a drunk driver rammed into her car near Nalgonda. The Home Guard accompanying her was killed in the accident. She too had sustained minor injuries is said to have purchased a new car after the Nalgonda accident was killed in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Telangana's Sangerddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The 37-year-old, who was a first-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, suffered serious injuries after her vehicle lost control and collided with the road divider to the Telangana Police, her car driver lost control and rammed into the metal barrier on the left side of the expressway, killing Nanditha on the spot. The driver, however, has been admitted to a nearby private hospital and is said to be in critical condition, February 13 wasn't her only brush with death in the past few months. Soon after Nanditha was elected as an MLA, she was trapped in a lift in Boinpally in December 2023. She was a chief guest at an event, and was heading back from the programme. The elevator that she boarded crashed six feet due to overloading. She, and the others trapped in the elevator, were rescued unhurt Sangareddy accident was her third accident in two months Nanditha, a prominent figure in the political landscape, had previously served as a corporator from Kavadiguda since 2016. Her father and former BRS legislator, the late G Sayanna, had passed away due to ill health in February last year BRS leader and party working president KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences on Nanditha's sudden death. \"This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic and shocking news that Lasya is no more!! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making. My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time,\" he said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, condoling the death of the BRS MLA, wrote on X that the untimely death of legislator Lasya Nandita has left him deeply shocked. \"I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace,\" he added Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu also took to X and said that the late BRS legislature had a bright future in front of her. \"Shocked to learn about the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in an accident today. It is unfortunate that she passed away within a year of her father Sayanna's death. She had a bright future in front of her, yet fate had other plans. My heartfelt condolences to her family members,\" the TDP chief said.(With agency inputs)

