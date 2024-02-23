(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirati Musicians' Association Welcomes H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo as Honorary Patron: Nurturing Talent in UAE's Music Landscape







Abu Dhabi, 23 February 2024: Established by visionary Emirati composer Ihab Darwish, the Emirati Musicians' Association has appointed H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, with the distinguished title of Honorary Patron.

The inaugural meeting with the association took place last week, in the presence of H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo and the association's board members. The gathering saw discussions centered around the development of Emirati musicians and enhancing the UAE's vibrant music scene.

H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo designation as Honorary Patron underscores her dedication to nurturing local talent and her belief in the transformative power of music. With her vast experience and unwavering commitment to music and arts, she is poised to play a supporting role in shaping the direction of the Emirati Musicians' Association.



Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, highlighted the importance of the collaborative endeavours that honour the creativity of Emirati musicians and elevate the broader creative ecosystem, encompassing various related industries such as musical composition, performance, research, and production.

She stated:“We extend our congratulations to the founders of the Emirati Musicians' Association on its establishment, reaffirming our commitment to collaborating closely to promote Emirati musicians and their musical achievements to a global audience. Through our strategic partnerships with leading cultural institutions and international festivals, we strive to showcase the rich talent and cultural heritage of Emirati artists on the global stage.”



Continuing, she added:“We are committed to enhancing Abu Dhabi's cultural landscape through our diverse programs and initiatives, which support Emirati artists through productions and commissions to foster the growth of the creative economy.

Ihab Darwish extended his heartfelt appreciation to Her Excellency for graciously embracing the position of Honorary Patron. He commended her outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to promoting music and arts, emphasizing her significant contribution to advancing the association's goals.



We're honored to work with Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, the Honorary Patron of the Emirati Musicians' Association. Together, we aim to empower the arts and inspire the Emirati music scene, said Ihab Darwish, President of Emirati Musicians' Association.

The vision of the Emirati Musicians' Association is aligned with ADMAF's long standing commitment to nurturing Emirati artistic talent and fostering cultural exchange. By working together, both organizations seek to create a vibrant ecosystem where Emirati musicians can flourish and contribute to the global conversation on music.



