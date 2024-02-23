France's Policy Harms Already Fragile Peace In South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev,
speaking within the framework of the OSCE PA winter session in
Vienna, said that the French policy harms the already fragile peace
in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.
He noted that the French government pursues a policy of
militarization of Armenia, promising new deals on arms supplies to
Yerevan.
"Such a policy of France only harms the already fragile peace
and security in the region, seriously affecting the normalization
process [between Baku and Yerevan], and therefore should be
stopped," he said.
Guliyev stressed that the French parliamentarians' claims
against Azerbaijan are groundless and are only a pretext for
supporting Armenia's militarization.
The head of the Azerbaijani delegation stated that there is a
historic opportunity between Azerbaijan and Armenia to turn the
page of confrontation and establish good-neighborly relations.
He noted that Azerbaijan recognizes the potential of the OSCE PA
as an effective platform to promote confidence-building efforts
between Baku and Yerevan.
"Last December, Azerbaijan and Armenia reached mutual
compromises on the COP29, exchanged prisoners of war on the basis
of a bilateral agreement, which should be considered as a
remarkable result of bilateral negotiations," Guliyev
emphasized.
The head of the delegation believes that it is necessary to
maintain this momentum and direct all efforts to encourage the
countries to engage in bilateral dialogue to normalize relations
and sign a peace treaty.
