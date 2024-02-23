Zelensky: All Ukrainians Waiting For First F-16 Fighters To Arrive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the F-16 coalition, which is bringing closer the day when the first Ukrainian F-16 fighters will appear in the skies of Ukraine.
The President made the statement on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"All Ukrainians are waiting for the day when the first Ukrainian F-16s will appear in our skies when they will strengthen the protection of our cities and communities and the capabilities of our Ukrainian Defense Forces," Zelensky said.
According to the head of state, "as our pilots and personnel continue training, I am grateful to the F-16 coalition that is bringing this day closer."
As reported, on February 22, in an evening video address, Zelensky expressed his belief that with the arrival of the first F-16 fighters, the Air Force would become stronger this year and new opportunities would appear on the front line.
