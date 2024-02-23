Qatar, Iran Discuss Ties In Field Of Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), H E Dr. Ahmad Al Sayed received Minister of Cooperation, Labor and Social Welfare of the Islamic Republic of Iran, H E Solat Mortazavi at Ras Bufontas Free Zone during his visit and the accompanying delegation to the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and the exchange of expertise between the two countries in the field of investment attraction and the free zones. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from QFZ, and was followed by an introductory tour in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone.