Qatar's FM Market Fuels Demand With Top-Notch Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The facilities management (FM) industry in Qatar shows an upward tick bolstered by the country's rapid economic growth. Experts in the region noted that the market is poised to create a soaring demand for state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, empowered by initiatives like the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“This presents opportunities for facility management companies to demonstrate their expertise in maintaining and optimising these assets,” said Salah El Tawm, CEO of EMCOR Facilities Services Qatar.

During an interview with The Peninsula, the industry expert stated that the market in Qatar presents opportunities within an ecosystem that is thriving.

He said:“Some advantages include the country's growth, ambitious infrastructure projects, and a strong commitment to sustainability.”

However, he also pointed out that the market is competitive and encounters challenges, which requires a constant need for businesses to keep up with advancements while maintaining top-notch services.

In the realm of facility management, strategic customer acquisition plays a pivotal role, explained the expert El Tawm. Despite the challenges in the market, he outlined that the company makes use of“marketing techniques” to take part in industry events and strengthen ties with businesses.

El Tawm highlighted that“EFS Facilities Services has a global presence and we are always exploring opportunities to expand our reach internationally. We aim to utilize the knowledge and expertise we gain in Qatar and other markets to offer facility management solutions on a scale aligning with our commitment to excellence and innovation.” The company operates in 23 different countries in the Middle East, South Asia, North Africa, and Europe, with over 500 clientele.

Emphasising the growth opportunities for aspiring individuals in the market, he remarked that it is essential for young entrepreneurs in Qatar to embrace innovation, maintain a dedicated focus on quality, and foster a culture of continuous learning. El Tawm said,“By staying adaptable and forward-thinking, they can make contributions to Qatar's journey of development.”

Last year, the entity positioned itself as one of the leading firms in the sector, that aligned towards organic growth and diversification into new industries within the Qatari market.

He underlined that“Our dedication to excellence and innovation allowed us to expand our range of services beyond facility management, creating business opportunities that significantly contributed to Qatar's dynamic economy.

He accentuated that“The decision to venture into industries was driven by our vision to adapt to the changing needs of Qatar's rapidly developing landscape.

"As the country continued investing in the hospitality, healthcare, and education sectors, EFS Facilities Services recognised the chance to offer solutions that covered facility management, maintenance, and support services," El Tawm added.