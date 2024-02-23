Swiatek Edges Closer To Doha-Dubai Double

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: Iga Swiatek (pictured) is one step closer to claiming a rare Doha-Dubai double thanks to a convincing 6-3, 6-2 quarter-final victory over Chinese sixth seed Zheng Qinwen yesterday in the UAE.

The world number one, who lifted the trophy in Doha for a third consecutive time last Saturday, extended her unbeaten streak to seven matches and is looking to become the first woman since 2007, and just the third overall, to win both Gulf tournaments in the same season.

In what was their sixth meeting in the span of 20 months, Swiatek came up clutch when she needed to as she improved to a perfect 6-0 lifetime against Zheng.

“I'm happy that I played well, stuck to my tactics, was pretty solid. For sure I feel better and better every day here,” said Swiatek.

The Polish top seed will next take on Russian world number 40 Anna Kalinskaya, who upset world number three and reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

An early break of serve was enough for Swiatek to secure the opening set, outlasting Zheng in some key powerful baseline battles to take the lead in 42 minutes.

Swiatek had to save a break point in game four before pouncing on the Zheng serve and she didn't lose another game, sprinting to victory in one hour and 26 minutes.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will be facing Kalinskaya for the first time today.