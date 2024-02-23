Mitsubishi Electric Automation's Automated Machine Tending Solution 'Triples Output' For Customer Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mitsubishi Electric Automation , says it has provided an automated machine tending solution which has“tripled output” for its customer.

TL Aerotek was looking for an automated solution to keep up with accelerating demand and found success using Mitsubishi Electric Automation's plug-and-play machine tending solution, LoadMate Plus.

TL Aerotek, a small-job milling shop customer, experienced a large influx of orders. To keep up with demand, they sought a solution that would alleviate labor uncertainty and help to grow the business.

TL Aerotek turned to their long-time supplier of milling machines for support, Expand Machinery. Expand discovered an opportunity to automate the process of loading and unloading materials for the customer's machine tool, which already used a Mitsubishi Electric M8 Series CNC.

The solution, they hoped, would alleviate the need for manual, constant machine tending. Expand Machinery suggested using Mitsubishi Electric Automation's engineered solution, LoadMate Plus, to automate the machine tending process.

