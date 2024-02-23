Jordan Senate President Meets Qatari Envoy

Amman: President of the Jordanian Senate H E Faisal Al Fayez met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani. The meeting discussed the two countries' bilateral cooperation relations.

