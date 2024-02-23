LIVE UPDATES: Gaza's Humanitarian Response Described As 'Illusion' MSF Warns Children Prefer Death Over Israel's War Horrors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: At least six people have been killed and more injured by an Israeli air strike on a home in Rafah in southern Gaza, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa says.

Gaza's Health Ministry reports that Israeli forces have re-entered the besieged Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis after withdrawing from it briefly amid deteriorating conditions at the medical centre.

Staff and patients are“without water to drink or personal hygiene, without food, without electricity, without oxygen and without medical equipment”, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of medical charity MSF warns that children as young as five in Gaza say they would prefer to die than to witness the horrors of Israel's war.

[10:20am Doha Time] MSF says children prefer death over Israel's war horrors, and slams US for repeated veto of ceasefire resolutions

The Secretary General of medical charity MSF Christopher Lockyear, has warned the UN Security Council that children as young as five in Gaza say they would prefer to die than to witness the horrors of Israel's war.

“Children who do survive this war will not only bear the visible wounds of traumatic injuries, but the invisible ones too: Those of repeated displacements, constant fear and witnessing family members literally dismembered before their eyes. These psychological injuries have led children as young as five to tell us that they would prefer to die.

“The humanitarian response in Gaza today is an illusion. A convenient illusion that perpetuates a narrative that this war is being waged in line with international laws.”

Christopher Lockyear also criticised repeated vetoes by the US of resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 7.

“For 138 days, we have watched the systematic obliteration of a health system we have supported for decades. We have watched our patients and our colleagues be killed and maimed. This situation is the culmination of a war Israel is waging on the entire population of the Gaza Strip, a war of collective punishments, a war without rules, a war at all costs,” said Lockyear.



Children stand next to a fallen wall bearing a mural painting amid the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip on February 22, 2024. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

[8:35am Doha Time] Israeli military launches arrest campaign in Bethlehem

The Israeli military has arrested six people in Bethlehem, Wafa news agency reports.

Footage verified by Al Jazeera shows the men being taken away from Dheisheh refugee camp located to the south of the city in the occupied West Bank by Israeli soldiers. The reason for their arrest is not known.

Israeli forces have also arrested a freed Palestinian prisoner in Tulkarem, Wafa reports.

[7:00 am Doha Time] UN physician tells of dire conditions inside besieged Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

A UN staff member has told of the difficulties involved in a rescue mission to evacuate seriously ill patients and families from Nasser Hospital, which has been besieged and raided by Israeli forces in Gaza's southern Khan Younis area.

Dr Sara al-Saqqa, of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told how there is no water or electricity inside the hospital, medical supplies are limited and food is insufficient for those trapped in the besieged medical facility.

Gaza's Health Ministry has reported that Israeli troops again raided the hospital, and continue to prohibit movement in and out of the compound.

Sewage water has flooded the ground floors of Nasser Hospital, and staff and patients are“without water to drink or personal hygiene, without food, without electricity, without oxygen and without medical equipment”, the Health Ministry said.

[6:50 am Doha Time] At least six killed by Israeli air attack on home in Rafah

At least six people have been killed and more injured by an Israeli air strike on a home in Rafah in southern Gaza, the Palestinian state news agency Wafa reports.

The strike happened in the Zalata area east of Rafah, and the injured have been transferred to the Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital.

Wafa also reports that Israeli forces have bombed a house in the Yabna camp in central Rafah, but there have been no fatalities. Read more