'Qatar-Azerbaijan Cultural Ties Continue To Grow'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Highlighting the enduring historical connections between Qatar and Azerbaijan, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library (QNL), H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari stressed the profound cultural bond between the two nations during an event held yesterday at the Qatar National Library to mark the Cultural Days of Azerbaijan in Qatar.

Dr. Al Kuwari underscored the centuries-long relationship between Arabs and Azerbaijan, noting the continuous growth of their cultural ties.

He emphasised the shared cultural, religious, and moral values that further strengthen the bond between the two countries. Additionally, he highlighted commonalities in cultural attire, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between both nations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, H E Adil Karimli, echoed sentiments of strong bilateral relations, noting the importance of relationships in expanding and developing cultural and political cooperation between the two nations. He emphasised the significance of cultural exchanges in solidifying the Qatar-Azerbaijan relationship, expressing joy in sharing Azerbaijan's rich heritage with Qatar.“Cultural side expands the cooperation in all other aspects of this very good relationship.”

The event featured a roundtable discussion commemorating the 530th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani poet Muhammad Fuzuli, on the topic“Poet of three languages - Muhammad Fuzuli.” Literary and musical sessions celebrated Fuzuli's contributions to Azerbaijani culture, where it showcased readings of his works.

Also held were musical performances of Azerbaijani folklore, and exhibitions displaying books on Azerbaijan's culture and heritage.

Expressing gratitude, QNL Executive Director, Tan Huism, thanked the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan for their generous book donations, enriching Qatar's community with insights into Azerbaijani culture. She stressed the library's role in transcending cultural boundaries, providing a platform for meaningful conversations, and fostering appreciation for diverse perspectives.

In her speech, she noted that QNL library shelves however“are not just books associated with one culture, but books which invites us to transcend the geographical boundaries of one's location to embark on a journey to different places around the world and to experience diverse cultures.”

Huism highlighted the library's commitment to promoting cultural understanding through programmes that encourage dialogue and exchange of stories, nurturing an inclusive society that celebrates diversity.

The event also featured a book exhibition focusing on the“Ancient roots of Azerbaijan culture,” as well as presentations of the Arabic edition of Yevgeny Bertels' book“Great Azerbaijani poet Nizami” and“Poet of three languages - Muhammad Fuzuli,” further deepening cultural engagement between Qatar and Azerbaijan.