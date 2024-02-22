Fanuc Ships Its One-Millionth Robot Amid 'All-Time High' Demand Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Fanuc , the world's largest producer of industrial robotic arms , is celebrating a“significant milestone” in the automation industry by producing its one-millionth industrial robot.

The company which supplies customers worldwide with its CNC systems, robots and machine tools, is a pioneer in factory automation and deployed its first robot in its own production line back in 1974.

Today, thousands of robots build new robots in the company's factories in Japan.

Marco Ghirardello, president and CEO of Fanuc Europe, says:“Demand for our robots is currently at an all-time high.”

While industrial robots were traditionally used mainly in the automotive and electronics industries, they have now become prevalent in many other industries and businesses, including food and pharmaceuticals and even handicraft.

