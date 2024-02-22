Russian Army Shells Novotyanka In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the Russian army fired on Novotyanka in the Kherson region, injuring a man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the evening, the Russian army fired on Novotyanka in the Kherson region. A 72-year-old man was injured in the yard of his own home," the report says.

Enemy shells village inregion, killing man

It is noted that he was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

The victim was hospitalized.

As reported, six police officers were injured in the Kherson region as a result of shelling over the past day.