               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Army Shells Novotyanka In Kherson Region, One Injured


2/22/2024 7:22:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the Russian army fired on Novotyanka in the Kherson region, injuring a man.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In the evening, the Russian army fired on Novotyanka in the Kherson region. A 72-year-old man was injured in the yard of his own home," the report says.

Read also: Enemy shells village in Kherson region, killing man

It is noted that he was diagnosed with concussion, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a shrapnel wound to the shoulder.

The victim was hospitalized.

As reported, six police officers were injured in the Kherson region as a result of shelling over the past day.

MENAFN22022024000193011044ID1107889033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search