US Forces Shoot Down Six Houthi Drones, Two Houthi Missiles Hit UK-Owned Ship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command announced Thursday shooting down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea, but regretted that two Houthi ballistic missiles hit a UK-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden.

"Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), on February 22, US aircraft and a coalition warship shot down six Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Red Sea," the CENTCOM said in a press release.

It pointed out that the OWA UAVs were identified by US Central Command as likely targeting US and coalition warships and were an imminent threat.

It added that later, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., the Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from southern Yemen into the Gulf of Aden.

"The missiles impacted MV Islander, a Palau-flagged, U.K.-owned, cargo carrier causing one minor injury and damage. The ship is continuing its voyage," it noted. (end)

