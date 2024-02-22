ASELSAN To Modernise Chile's German Leopard Tanks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol stated that the export value of the institution exceeded 2,000 per kilogram. Providing information about ASELSAN's work to a group of journalists, Akyol stated that they have made progress in export figures in 2023. Akyol said,“Turkiye's 2023 defense export amount per kilogram is 65 dollars. For ASELSAN, exports per kilogram in 2023 have exceeded 2,000," he said.

Akyol stated that ASELSAN will modernise Chile's German Leopard tanks and said,“We signed the modernization project of German tanks in Chile. We signed a contract for the export of air defense systems to the Philippines." Stating that there are 3 tank schools in the world (German, Russian and American) and that they, as ASELSAN, have reached the capability to modernize all of them, Akyol said that their next target is unmanned towers and more competent self-protection systems.

Stating that ASELSAN currently has factories, design centers and offices in 14 different countries, Akyol pointed out that they exported to 4 new countries this year and increased the number of countries to which ASELSAN exports to 86. He also stated that they exported 21 products for the first time, and that they developed CATS after Canada's embargo on lenses used in UAVs and UCAVs, and the number of exported countries exceeded 10.

Akyol announced that the ASELFLIR-600 electro-optical reconnaissance and surveillance system will be flown this year and the high-technology TOYGUN will be provided to the security forces.

Stating that there will be good news about the radar soon and that it will be shared in the coming days, Akyol said that the KORKUT air defense system has been used successfully by the Turkish army and its export to allied countries is also being discussed. Akyol noted that they are working with ROKETSAN to extend the range of the HİSAR-O+ missile. Akyol said,“We are working with ROKETSAN to further extend the range of the missile with HİSAR-O+. The system is again in mass production. "We are trying to improve the high altitude a little more," he said. Akyol announced that the SİPER air defence system will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces in the first half of 2024.