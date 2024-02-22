ASELSAN To Modernise Chile's German Leopard Tanks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
ASELSAN General Manager Ahmet Akyol stated that the export value
of the institution exceeded 2,000 per kilogram. Providing
information about ASELSAN's work to a group of journalists, Akyol
stated that they have made progress in export figures in 2023.
Akyol said,“Turkiye's 2023 defense export amount per kilogram is
65 dollars. For ASELSAN, exports per kilogram in 2023 have exceeded
2,000," he said.
Akyol stated that ASELSAN will modernise Chile's German Leopard
tanks and said,“We signed the modernization project of German
tanks in Chile. We signed a contract for the export of air defense
systems to the Philippines." Stating that there are 3 tank schools
in the world (German, Russian and American) and that they, as
ASELSAN, have reached the capability to modernize all of them,
Akyol said that their next target is unmanned towers and more
competent self-protection systems.
Stating that ASELSAN currently has factories, design centers and
offices in 14 different countries, Akyol pointed out that they
exported to 4 new countries this year and increased the number of
countries to which ASELSAN exports to 86. He also stated that they
exported 21 products for the first time, and that they developed
CATS after Canada's embargo on lenses used in UAVs and UCAVs, and
the number of exported countries exceeded 10.
Akyol announced that the ASELFLIR-600 electro-optical
reconnaissance and surveillance system will be flown this year and
the high-technology TOYGUN will be provided to the security
forces.
Stating that there will be good news about the radar soon and
that it will be shared in the coming days, Akyol said that the
KORKUT air defense system has been used successfully by the Turkish
army and its export to allied countries is also being discussed.
Akyol noted that they are working with ROKETSAN to extend the range
of the HİSAR-O+ missile. Akyol said,“We are working with ROKETSAN
to further extend the range of the missile with HİSAR-O+. The
system is again in mass production. "We are trying to improve the
high altitude a little more," he said. Akyol announced that the
SİPER air defence system will be delivered to the Turkish Armed
Forces in the first half of 2024.
