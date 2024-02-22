(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MoIAT to open nominations for Make it in the Emirates Awards 2024 recognizing UAE's industrial pioneers









Nominations open on 22 February to all companies operating in the UAE's industrial sector. Awards will help companies to boost visibility, stand out in the marketplace and attract investors.

Dubai-UAE. 22 February 2024: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the launch of the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates Awards to recognize leaders in the UAE's industrial sector.

The inaugural awards took place in 2023, celebrating the pioneers, visionaries, national talents, sustainability champions, and game-changers who are blazing a trail in the industrial sector and helping to drive the UAE's transformation to becoming a global manufacturing hub.



The awards return in 2024 with 10 categories spread across five fields: ICV, Sustainability, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners, and Leadership & Talent.

Nominations open on 22 February , Shortlisted entries will be notified between 22 April and 12 May and winners will be announced at a ceremony at the annual Make it in the Emirates Forum, which takes place on 27-28 May 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

You can nominate here:

Winners will be announced in the presence of key industry leaders, government officials, investors and financial institutions.

Last year's Make it in the Emirates Forum was attended by more than 5,000 stakeholders and announced an additional AED 10 billion of product offtake opportunities, bringing the total value of opportunities introduced at the forum to AED 120 billion.

The forum was launched in 2022 as a pillar of the Make it in the Emirates initiative under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to position the UAE as a global industrial hub. The Make it in the Emirates initiative is an invitation to global investors, industrialists and innovators to benefit from the UAE's unique value proposition.

The awards are a key part of the ministry's efforts to foster a healthy competitive environment and motivate companies to be proactive in adopting best practices and advanced technologies as well as enhancing their competitiveness, locally, regionally and globally.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said:“We are delighted to announce the return of the Make it in the Emirates Awards. The ministry is committed to recognizing the achievements of the entire local industrial value chain, including the individual talents making waves in their sectors and organizations. These awards not only recognize achievements, but also provide a unique platform for companies seeking to be spotlighted in front of industry's key players and investors.”

He added:“Rewarding and incentivizing technology integration, standards adoption and sustainability best practices is a key part of MoIAT's effort to accelerate the UAE's transformation into a global industrial hub, home to a community of world-leading innovators and industrialists. Make it in the Emirates is one of our flagship strategic initiatives, aimed at raising the competitiveness and GDP contribution of the national industrial sector in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. We look forward to receiving nominations from across the industrial spectrum.”

With 10 categories– any company or individual in the UAE that meets the specified criteria can apply for an award.

Categories include:

ICV



ICV Excellence Award: Private Sector Manufacturers

ICV Excellence Award: Semi-Governmental Manufacturers ICV Excellence Award: Service Providers





Sustainability

The Sustainable Manufacturer Award





Factory of the Future



The Smart Manufacturer Award Excellence in Innovation Award





Industry Enablers & Strategic Partners



Industrial Strategic Partner Award Quality Standards Award





Leadership & Talent



Young Talent of the Year Award Inspirational Leader Award



The Make it in the Emirates Awards is an ideal platform for companies and individuals to increase their visibility, showcase their innovation, and demonstrate the significance of their products, services, and solutions to the local, regional, and global communities.

The selection process for the Make it in the Emirates Awards is rigorous, ensuring that the most deserving organizations and individuals are honored. Candidates are evaluated based on their alignment with the criteria specified for each award category for which they apply. Nominations will be judged by a panel of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, as well as relevant industry experts and leaders.