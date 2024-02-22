North America Adult Diaper Market Outlook 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ North America Adult Diaper Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The North America adult diaper market size reached

US$ 5.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 6.5%

during 2024-2032.

North America Adult Diaper Market

Overview:

The North America adult diaper market is experiencing significant growth primarily, owing to the expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of incontinence. Additionally, the rising instances of obesity, on account of sedentary lifestyles, high per capita income levels, and the elevating consumption of frozen, packaged, and fast food, are positively influencing the regional market. Besides this, the easy availability of adult diapers through pharmacies, online stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of biodegradable diapers that are produced from eco-friendly materials is also propelling the market growth in North America.

North America Adult Diaper Market

Trends:

Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness towards personal hygiene and the introduction of boxer-type diapers for men and underpants-shaped nappies designed for women are also stimulating the regional market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of materials, such as fluff pulp, cotton, or superabsorbent polymers, which usually can hold a large amount of liquid and prevent leakage is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of product variants by key players in numerous styles, including briefs, pull-ups, belted undergarments, etc., is further augmenting the regional market. In line with this, continuous advancements in absorbent core technology are also stimulating the North America adult diaper market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of home delivery options is expected to fuel the regional market over the forecasted period.

North America Adult Diaper Market

Segmentation:



Key Regions Analyzed



United States

Canada



Analysis for Each Country

Market by Type



Adult Pad Type Diaper

Adult Flat Type Diaper Adult Pant Type Diaper



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

