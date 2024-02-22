Bicycle Trip Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Latest Trends, Industry Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Bicycle Trip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the bicycle trip market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The global bicycle trip market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78% during 2024-2032 .

Bicycle Trip Market Overview:

Bicycle trip refers to the growing trend of cycling tourism, where individuals or groups travel primarily by bicycle, exploring different regions and cultures. Characterized by its eco-friendliness and health benefits, this form of tourism is increasingly popular among all age groups. Bicycle trips vary from short, local excursions to long-distance journeys, offering a unique blend of adventure, physical activity, and cultural immersion. The bicycles used are often specially designed for touring, with durable frames, comfortable seating, and space for luggage. The working mechanism hinges on the provision of essential services such as bike rentals, route planning, accommodation, and guided tours, catering to both amateur and professional cyclists.

Bicycle Trip Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing environmental consciousness and preference for sustainable travel options. Alongside this, the increasing focus on health and wellness is encouraging more individuals to engage in cycling as a form of physical activity. Moreover, the desire for unique and immersive travel experiences is leading to a higher interest in bicycle tourism. The development of bicycle-friendly infrastructure in various tourist destinations is further enhancing the appeal of these trips. Additionally, the rise in disposable incomes is enabling more individuals to invest in niche travel experiences like cycling tours. The market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of adventure tourism, with cycling being a key component. Furthermore, the availability of specialized bicycles and gear, tailored to the needs of touring cyclists, is encouraging more enthusiasts to undertake such journeys, thereby adding to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



ACE Adventure

Arbutus Routes

Backroads

Bicycle Adventures

Colombia Bike Tours.cc

CycleGreece

DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. (Lindblad Expeditions)

Epic Road Rides Ltd

Exodus Travels Limited

Explore Worldwide Ltd (Hotelplan UK Group)

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

Recreational Equipment, Inc. Spice Roads

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Solo

Group

Couple Family

Breakup by Tour Type:



Single Day Multi Day

Breakup by Age Group:



18-30 Years

31-50 Years Above 50 Years

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

