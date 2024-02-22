Bicycle Trip Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Latest Trends, Industry Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Bicycle Trip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the bicycle trip market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global bicycle trip market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78% during 2024-2032 .
Bicycle Trip Market Overview:
Bicycle trip refers to the growing trend of cycling tourism, where individuals or groups travel primarily by bicycle, exploring different regions and cultures. Characterized by its eco-friendliness and health benefits, this form of tourism is increasingly popular among all age groups. Bicycle trips vary from short, local excursions to long-distance journeys, offering a unique blend of adventure, physical activity, and cultural immersion. The bicycles used are often specially designed for touring, with durable frames, comfortable seating, and space for luggage. The working mechanism hinges on the provision of essential services such as bike rentals, route planning, accommodation, and guided tours, catering to both amateur and professional cyclists.
Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/bicycle-trip-market/requestsample
Bicycle Trip Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by the growing environmental consciousness and preference for sustainable travel options. Alongside this, the increasing focus on health and wellness is encouraging more individuals to engage in cycling as a form of physical activity. Moreover, the desire for unique and immersive travel experiences is leading to a higher interest in bicycle tourism. The development of bicycle-friendly infrastructure in various tourist destinations is further enhancing the appeal of these trips. Additionally, the rise in disposable incomes is enabling more individuals to invest in niche travel experiences like cycling tours. The market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of adventure tourism, with cycling being a key component. Furthermore, the availability of specialized bicycles and gear, tailored to the needs of touring cyclists, is encouraging more enthusiasts to undertake such journeys, thereby adding to the market growth.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
ACE Adventure Arbutus Routes Backroads Bicycle Adventures Colombia Bike Tours.cc CycleGreece DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. (Lindblad Expeditions) Epic Road Rides Ltd Exodus Travels Limited Explore Worldwide Ltd (Hotelplan UK Group) G Adventures Intrepid Travel Recreational Equipment, Inc. Spice Roads
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Tour Type:
Breakup by Age Group:
18-30 Years 31-50 Years Above 50 Years
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN22022024004122016232ID1107886473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.