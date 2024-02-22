Telecom Billing And Revenue Management Market Size, Trends, Industry Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the

The global telecom billing and revenue management market size reached

US$ 18.1 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 40.7 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 9.41% during 2024-2032 .

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Overview:

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) is a critical system within the telecommunications industry that handles the end-to-end process of generating invoices, collecting payments, and managing revenue streams. It encompasses the entire lifecycle of a customer's usage, from service activation to billing and payment. Telecom BRM systems enable accurate and transparent billing for various services like voice calls, data usage, and additional features. These systems play a pivotal role in revenue assurance, ensuring that telecommunications companies are appropriately compensated for their services. Telecom BRM involves complex tasks, including rating, charging, invoicing, and revenue recognition. Efficient BRM systems are essential for telecom operators to manage customer accounts, track usage, and optimize revenue streams in the highly competitive and dynamic telecommunications market.

Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing telecommunications industry. In line with this, the increasing mobile device penetration and demand for data services are positively influencing the market. As communication networks evolve and offer diverse services, the need for sophisticated BRM solutions grows to manage the complexities of billing and revenue tracking. Besides, the rise of innovative and bundled service offerings, including data plans, voice services, and value-added features, necessitates advanced BRM systems for accurate and comprehensive billing. These systems are crucial for telecom operators to handle diverse pricing models and billing structures efficiently.

Furthermore, the global shift towards 5G technology is catalyzing the market. The implementation of 5G networks introduces complexities in billing structures due to increased data speeds, low latency, and a multitude of connected devices. Telecom BRM solutions are essential to adapt to these changes, ensuring accurate billing and revenue management in the 5G era. Moreover, regulatory compliance and the need for transparent billing practices contribute to the market's growth. Telecom operators must adhere to strict regulations governing billing transparency and consumer rights. BRM systems help in compliance, reducing the risk of regulatory issues. Additionally, the increasing focus on customer experience and personalized services is driving the demand for advanced BRM solutions. Telecom operators leverage these systems to implement customer-centric billing, enabling personalized plans, real-time usage tracking, and tailored promotions.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



BearingPoint

Cerillion PLC

Comarch SA

CSG Systems International Inc.

Enghouse Networks (Enghouse Systems Limited)

FTS – Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nexign

Optiva Inc.

Oracle Corporation SAP SE

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Solutions



Mediation



Billing and Charging



Revenue Assurance



Fraud Management

Others

Services



Professional Services Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Operator Type:



Mobile Operator Internet Service Provider

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

