Nidhi Bisht Fulfils Her Father's Dream By Playing Lawyer In ‘Maamla Legal Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Nidhi Bisht, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming show 'Maamla Legal Hai', has shared how she got to fulfil her father's dream by playing a lawyer in the series.

Not many know that Nidhi, who is known for work in 'Permanent Roommates', 'Bisht, Please!' and 'Dream Girl', was a practising lawyer in Delhi High Court, before she set out to chase her dream of becoming an actress.

While her family supported her dream at every step, Nidhi shared that it was her father's wish that she complete her law education and become a practising lawyer first.

“My family has been the biggest strength in my journey. However, as every parent, my father also wanted me to complete my education first. So, I did my five-year law course from Jamia Millia Islamia and then practised for two years in Delhi High Court for a firm," Nidhi said.

The actress also spoke about the second dream of her father, which she got to realise with 'Maamla Legal Hai'.

"My father had another wish that in my acting career, I must play a lawyer and 'Sujata Negi' is that milestone for me. This makes the show all the more special for me and my family as it completes both my father's dreams -- to see me as a lawyer off screen and onscreen," she added.

'Maamla Legal Hai', a courtroom comedy set against the backdrop of Delhi, also stars Ravi Kisan in the lead role.

The show will drop on Netflix on March 1.