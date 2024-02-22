Creation in AI has to stay human-revolved

(MENAFN) Cosmas Zavazava, the Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau at the United Nation's International Telecommunication Union (ITU), emphasized the importance of a human-centric approach and digital sovereignty in the development of artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the first Euro-Asian IT forum in Moscow, Zavazava highlighted the need to encourage innovative technologies while prioritizing data privacy and security. The forum, titled 'Digital sovereignty as the basis for long-term international cooperation,' gathered technology and information experts to discuss the evolving digital landscape.



Zavazava stressed the significance of safeguarding privacy and effective data management in the era of AI development. He called for a global commitment to uphold digital sovereignty, fostering an inclusive digital society. Expressing concern about the insecurity prevalent in the information age, he underscored the need for legal frameworks to address the challenges posed by rapidly developing technologies.



As the world enters a new digital era with significant advancements on the horizon, Zavazava urged a careful and human-centric approach to digitalization. While acknowledging the positive potential of powerful technologies, he also cautioned against the negative consequences they could bring. In particular, Zavazava highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence, emphasizing the importance of developing and introducing technology that encourages innovation while remaining focused on benefiting humanity.



In an age where globalization and technological integration are advancing, Zavazava's remarks underscore the need for a balanced and people-centric approach to AI innovation. The evolving landscape of digital technologies calls for a thoughtful consideration of ethical and legal frameworks to ensure that advancements serve the collective well-being of society.





