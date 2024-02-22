Avalanche Hits Skiers In Gulmarg: 1 Killed, 1 Missing, 3 Rescued

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) An avalanche hit a group of foreign skiers on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Gulmarg, killing one skier. One of the skiers is still missing and three have been rescued.
Officials said that a massive avalanche hit skiers in Apharwat heights of Gulmarg ski resort on Thursday.
“One skier has been killed, one is still missing while three of the skiers, who suffered injuries, have been rescued.
“A relief and rescue operation was immediately started after hearing about the accident. The identities of the foreign skiers are being ascertained”, officials said.
