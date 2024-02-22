Why Artificial Intelligence Matters In Robotic Technology Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Part of one of the world's largest automation and robotics companies, Yaskawa Southern Africa is a pioneer in innovative technologies, not least when it comes to adopting burgeoning trends and automated solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a groundbreaking force in a plethora of sectors, including transportation, healthcare, finance, and agriculture.

In the realm of robotics, AI is redefining the landscape, as well as human-machine interaction. Andrew Crackett, managing director of Yaskawa, provides some insight into the role of AI in robotics technology, its advantages, challenges, and makes his predictions on what is to come in the future.

The speed at which AI is being integrated into our rapidly advancing digital world makes it imperative for all industries to welcome its adoption, which is especially true for robotics.

Crackett praises artificial intelligence as“the cognitive powerhouse behind the physical capabilities of robots, influencing everything from design and functionality to adaptability in diverse environments”.

