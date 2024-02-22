Festo Electric Drive Automation Achieves 'Perfect' Easter Egg Flavour Combinations For Mondelez Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Mondelez, a multinational confectionery, food and beverage company, has chosen Festo electric drive technology for a new automated chocolate Easter egg mixing installation at its site in Herentals, Belgium.

The egg mixing line uses an ingenious system of conveyors to ensure that everyone finds a nice mix of flavours in their pack of chocolate eggs at Easter.

Electric drives were chosen over pneumatics because they offer lower energy consumption, higher safety and more flexibility in controlling speeds and positions.

Mondelez is a large, international player in the food industry with many renowned brands in its portfolio, such as Côte d'Or, Milka and Oreo.

The Ergomix project was instigated to support the production of Easter eggs, with the objective of improving ergonomics for operators. Egg production runs practically all year round in order to have enough stock at Easter to meet seasonal demand.

