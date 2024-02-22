A Balancing Act: Global Health Trends and the Future of Biotech Investments

(MENAFN- Digital solutions)

An aging population signals a desperate need for advancements in the health care and biotech sectors — and investors like Armistice Capital are leading the way.

The world's health landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, driven by a confluence of demographic shifts, technological advancements, and ever-evolving disease patterns. This dynamic environment presents both challenges and opportunities for the burgeoning biotech sector, demanding a nuanced approach from investors like leading hedge fund Armistice Capital seeking to navigate this complex terrain.

One of the most significant global trends is the rapidly aging population — a veritable silver tsunami. By 2050, the number of people over 60 is projected to reach 2 billion, representing 22% of the global population. This presents a unique set of health challenges, including increased chronic diseases such as dementia, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

This aging will not occur evenly. Mostly developed countries, such as those in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, will see massive shifts toward older people in their populace, while other areas of the world, such as South America, Africa, and other regions in Asia (such as India) will see explosions in their populations due to high birth rates.

But those populations too will eventually become aged.

Perhaps it is fortuitous then that the countries most likely to provide biotech and health care innovation via financing, education and opportunity are those that stand to benefit the most from them in the short term. Motivation is a strong indicator of success.

Biotech companies are poised to play a crucial role in addressing these challenges. Investments in geriatric-focused research and development are surging, with a particular focus on sectors such as anti-aging therapies, regenerative medicine, and personalized medicine. Companies like Armistice Capital and Calico Life Sciences, backed by Google, are actively exploring interventions to extend human life span and health span.

That aging population, though, needs more than new tech. They also need people to take care of them, and in many countries that have an aging population, that’s an issue: There won’t be enough able bodies to take care of those who are not.

So innovations not just in health care, but also in how that care is delivered, will be of interest. Using artificial intelligence to conduct follow-up calls will become a flash point, as it could potentially save thousands of human hours and allow health care professionals to dedicate more time to more essential tasks.

Infectious Diseases: A Constant Threat

Older people, by and large, get sick more easily than younger people. Absent an immune system deficiency, most healthy adults can expect a cold or similar malady most years and hopefully little else.

But that changes with age. The body doesn’t dedicate as many resources to fighting disease and isn’t as effective at doing so. Sad, but true.

The pandemic was a painful example. According to Statista, as of June 14, 2023, there have been over 1.1 million deaths in the United States due to COVID-19. Of those, only 1,642 were under the age of 17. About 7,000 were between the ages of 18 and 29. That number jumps to 200,000 for adults 50 through 64 years of age.



For those over 85, which make up only 2.4% of the U.S. population, it was over 300,000, or about 12 times the rate of their population contribution.

As it turns out, the fastest growing age group in the United States is also those 85 and older. Connect the dots.

The emergence and resurgence of infectious diseases remain a significant concern for global health. While eradicated diseases like smallpox pose less of a threat, the ongoing COVID pandemic highlights the inherent vulnerability of our interconnected world.

Additionally, climate change is creating fertile ground for the emergence of new pathogens and the spread of existing ones. Anyone who’s seen an explosion of mosquitos in their area due to warmer temperatures can attest.

Thus, biotech investments in infectious disease research are crucial to addressing these threats. Companies are developing innovative vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutic treatments to combat existing and emerging infectious diseases. Notably, the rapid development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 has demonstrated the potential of cutting-edge biotechnology in pandemic preparedness.

Health Care Infrastructure: A Patchwork of Solutions

As referenced above, in addition to the necessary advancement of preventive medicine, the delivery of that medicine will also need to evolve to serve an aging — and, as a consequence, often immobile — demographic. The provision of health care services varies significantly across different regions of the world. Developed countries often boast advanced health care infrastructure with access to cutting-edge technology and well-trained professionals. However, developing nations often face resource constraints, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of skilled personnel.

Biotech companies are looking at innovative ways to address these disparities. Investments in telemedicine, mobile health technologies, and point-of-care diagnostics are paving the way for affordable and accessible health care delivery in resource-limited settings. Additionally, companies are focusing on developing low-cost, generic drugs and vaccines to cater to the needs of underserved populations.

Hedge Funds: Taking a Stake in Biotech

So we come to how hedge funds, traditionally associated with high-risk, high-reward investments, are increasingly dipping their toes into the biotech pond. This trend is driven by the potential for significant returns in a sector with high growth potential and a diverse range of investment opportunities.

Armistice Capital exemplifies this growing interest. The firm has investments in companies such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, which develops products for central nervous system diseases, and PTC Therapeutics, which commercializes medicines for patients with rare diseases.

While Armistice Capital and others are tossing their hats in the ring, the biotech sector is not without its challenges. Regulatory hurdles, lengthy drug development timelines, and high research and development costs continue to pose significant obstacles. Additionally, ethical considerations surrounding gene editing and other emerging technologies necessitate careful navigation.

Investors must approach the biotech sector with a keen understanding of these risks and uncertainties. Conducting thorough due diligence — as well as focusing on companies with strong science, experienced management teams, and a clear path to commercialization — are crucial for success. Additionally, a long-term perspective is essential, as the rewards in biotech often materialize over a longer time frame.

But the market is there. It is, in a way, a virtuous circle, if done correctly. Advances in medicines and treatment, fueled by investment in biotech and health care, prolong life. That prolonged life, however, is still exposed to the rigors of aging, and thus will likely need care, which leads back to the need for the advances that allowed the longer life in the first place.

The market will be there. And for investment firms that make the right choices, it could be both a lucrative and societally beneficial undertaking.