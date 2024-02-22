US Says Free Press Isn't An Adversary To Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The United States says a free press is not an adversary to Sri Lanka but is one of its greatest allies, paving the way for a resilient and flourishing society.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Elizabeth Allen, said that when Sri Lanka's Parliament passed the Online Safety Bill in January, the United States voiced concerns over its potential effects on freedom of expression, innovation, and privacy.

“It's common to hear arguments against unfettered freedom of expression. Critics claim the media is biased, aiming to embarrass Governments and undermine public trust. Others worry that without checks, freedom of expression may fuel the spread of misinformation. Some argue that an unchecked press can incite tension and compromise security. And there's concern that continuous reports on corruption, violence, and political strife can tarnish a nation's image, deterring investment and hampering development,” she said.

Elizabeth Allen was speaking at a discussion hosted by the Sri Lanka Press Institute held in Colombo.

“As I find myself in front of a room of journalists, I want to thank you for protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists here in Sri Lanka and around the world, ensuring all citizens enjoy the right to express their ideas and opinions openly and freely. Even in difficult times, you continue to press forward and ask difficult questions. Your commitment to seeking out the truth and shouting it from the rooftops remains a democratic staple, and I truly appreciate what you do,” she said.

The US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy also said that globally, we're witnessing serious and escalating challenges to media freedom.

The Under Secretary of State said that the United States stands firmly for the freedom of expression, advocating for press freedom both online and offline, and ensuring the safety of journalists and media workers worldwide.

She also said that the media's bias should lean towards the public's interest, acting as a guardian to ensure that leaders fulfill their duties. (Colombo Gazette)