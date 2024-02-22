Intellectual Property Management Software Market 2024: Size, Trends, Key Players, Opportunity And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled

“Intellectual Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032, ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the

global intellectual property management software market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the intellectual property management software market ?

The global intellectual property management software market size reached US$ 8.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.83% during 2024-2032.



What is Intellectual Property Management Software?

Intellectual property (IP) management software refers to a specialized software solution designed to streamline and automate the management of intellectual property assets within an organization. Intellectual property assets include patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and other intangible assets that are critical for the success and competitiveness of businesses. It provides a centralized platform to track and manage intellectual property assets throughout their lifecycle. It enables organizations to maintain a comprehensive inventory of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and other IP assets, along with associated documentation, dates, and ownership information. Additionally, IP management software facilitates efficient document management by providing a repository for storing and organizing IP-related documents, including patents, trademark registrations, licensing agreements, contracts, and correspondence. It allows users to securely store, search, and retrieve documents, reducing manual paperwork and improving accessibility.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the intellectual property management software industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the growing number of intellectual property filings, including patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Since intellectual property laws and regulations are becoming more stringent globally. Organizations need to ensure compliance with these laws to avoid infringement and potential legal consequences. Intellectual property management software provides tools and features that assist in maintaining compliance with intellectual property regulations, thereby creating a positive market outlook. Also, with rapid globalization, organizations often seek intellectual property protection in multiple jurisdictions. Intellectual property management software provides tools for managing international intellectual property portfolios, tracking deadlines, complying with regulations, and streamlining cross-border processes, this is providing a boost to the market. Some of the other factors driving the market are further rapid digitization and continual development in the information technology (IT) industry.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Component:



Service Software

Market Breakup by Type:



Patent Management

Trade Management Licensing

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-premises Cloud-based

Market Breakup by End User:



BFSI

Automotive

IT and Telecom

Technology Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Anaqua Inc.

AppColl Inc.

Clarivate PLC

Innovation Asset Group Inc.

Patrix AB

Questel TM Cloud Inc.

