(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the convoluted world of international politics and diplomacy, former president Donald Trump has consistently found himself at the center of

controversy , with his every utterance scrutinized and twisted by political opponents both in the US and Europe.



However, amid the

cacophony of criticisms , it's crucial to take a step back and examine Trump's actions, particularly concerning the NATO, beyond the

inflammatory rhetoric

that so often dominates the headlines.

Contrary to the

prevailing narrative , Trump's

record

on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization reveals a leader who, far from dismantling the alliance, has strategically maneuvered to extract additional commitments from member states, thereby fortifying and expanding NATO's reach.

The recent

brouhaha over his comments about NATO seems to be a deliberate misinterpretation by his adversaries, conveniently overlooking the broader picture

of his four-year tenure.

Trump's unorthodox approach to diplomacy often involves employing bluster and brinkmanship as negotiation tactics. This is nowhere more evident than in his dealings with NATO member states, where he has

consistently demanded

that they meet the 2% GDP guidance

established

in 2014 during Barack Obama's administration.

It's important to note that Trump's insistence on burden-sharing is not a novel concept; it aligns with the policy laid out by his

predecessor