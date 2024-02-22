Spacex Rocket Launches Indonesian Communications Satellite Into Orbit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The American Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the
Indonesian high-bandwidth telecommunications satellite Merah Putih
2 (HTS-113BT) into orbit, Azernews reports, citing
the press service of the SpaceX carrier developer company.
The launch was carried out from the 40th launch pad of the
American Space Forces base at Cape Canaveral in Florida at 15:11
East Coast time (00:11 Baku time). After about 34 minutes, the
satellite was launched into a geotransfer orbit.
The 4-ton PT Telkom Satelit Indonesia (Telkomsat) device is
designed to provide communication services, digital broadcasting,
high-speed Internet access, as well as data transmission in
Indonesia in the C- and Ku-bands, providing a bandwidth of 32
gigabits per second.
It will improve communication with thousands of islands in the
Indonesian archipelago.
"The satellite will help improve the bandwidth, quality and
digital connectivity in Indonesia, especially in areas that are not
yet covered and do not have terrestrial networks," said Telkomsat
President Andy Fitri Erlianto.
The service life of the satellite, created by the Italian-French
firm Thales Alenia Space, is designed for 15 years. It will be
operated in geostationary orbit.
As part of the launch, the first reusable stage of the launch
vehicle, which was used for the 17th time, after separation made a
controlled vertical landing on the Just Read the Instructions
marine drone platform, which was located in the Atlantic.
