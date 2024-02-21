Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc.'S (NASDAQ: LGVN) ELPIS Trial Demonstrates Potential Survival Benefit Of Lomecel-B(TM) For HLHS Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron's (NASDAQ: LGVN) extended long-term follow-up data from the ELPIS I study was presented as a poster at the annual Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association (“AHA”).“ELPIS I was designed to assess the safety and potential efficacy of intramyocardial injection of Lomecel-B(TM) administered to 10 infants with hypoplastic left heart syndrome ('HLHS') during Stage II surgeries at approximately 4 months of age. The study met the primary safety endpoint: no major adverse cardiac events or any treatment-related infections during the first month post-treatment were reported. Moreover, secondary endpoints measured per protocol suggested Lomecel-B injection may improve patient long-term clinical outcome post-surgery. While the positive results permitted the transition to a Phase II randomized, double-blind, controlled trial, ELPIS II, with enrollment commencing in July 2021, investigators elected to extend follow-up of the 10 infants after ELPIS I came to its planned end for a total period of five years,” a recent article reads.“Long-term follow-up data from our ELPIS I trial demonstrate the continued survival of the participants and reinforce potential survival benefit of Lomecel-B for patients with HLHS,” Joshua M. Hare, Longeveron's co-founder, chief science officer, and chair of the board of directors, is quoted as saying.

To view the full article, visit

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM) an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-related Frailty. Additional information about the company is available at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN