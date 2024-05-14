Muzaffarabad Unrest: Tension In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir As Strike Enters Fifth Day

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The situation remained tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes entered its fifth day on Tuesday, forcing the Pakistan government to allocate ₹23 billion for immediate release to the region to quell a simmering unrest Awami Action Committee has called for the protest. The strike was catalyzed by overnight police raids resulting in the arrests of numerous leaders and activists.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved ₹23 billion for immediate release to the region after the negotiations between the protesters and the regional government ended in a deadlock residents have been advocating for affordable electricity and flour subsidies for the past few days, PoK \"prime minister\" Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said, adding that no one can ignore the necessity of accessible electricity and affordable bread protests rock Pok over heavy taxation, two killed in police firingThe Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has been seeking the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in the region, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class Saturday, the violent protesters damaged multiple vehicles, including a magistrate's car on the Poonch-Kotli road. Moreover, markets, trade centres, offices, schools, and restaurants remained closed across the region also launched a crackdown against the protesters after the violence, arresting dozens of individuals in Muzaffarabad Modi will reply to Pakistan's bullets with..., says Amit ShahA day earlier, the government also suspended mobile phone and internet services in different parts of the region.'No need to capture PoK; its people will themselves want to join India': RajnathAccording to a report by Dawn, on May 9 and 10, around 70 activists were arrested by police in a bid to prevent a long march - announced by the JAAC to press the government to comply with an agreement reached between the two in February this year - triggering serious clashes in Dadyal and a“shutter-down strike” call light of the protests, government offices and educational institutions remained closed on Monday.(With PTI inputs)
