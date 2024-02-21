Fewer Ukrainians See U.S. And Poland As Friendly Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland and the United States remain friendly countries for most Ukrainians, but positive assessments of the two countries have decreased compared to 2023.

That's according to a sociological survey conducted by the Rating group on February 10-11, 2024, Ukrinform reports.

According to the poll, in general, most respondents consider the United States and the United Kingdom (81% each), Germany (80%), Poland and Lithuania (79% each), Canada (78%), France (70%) and Japan (55%) to be friendly countries.

At the same time, Poland remains a friendly country for the majority of Ukrainians, but the positive assessment decreased from 94% to 79% compared to last year. In addition, the share of those who consider Poland to be unequivocally friendly decreased from 79% to 33%.

"Although the majority of Ukrainians continue to see the U.S. as a friendly country, the share of those who say that the U.S. is unequivocally friendly has also decreased from 61% in June [2023] to 35% now and instead choose the option 'rather friendly'," sociologists said.

At the same time, the absolute majority of Ukrainians consider Russia (97%), Belarus (90%), and Iran (75%) to be enemy countries.

According to the survey, China and Hungary have moved into the category of "rather unfriendly" countries, with 58% considering China and 52% Hungary as enemy countries. Earlier, the two countries were seen more neutrally: in June 2023, China was considered an enemy country by 34% of respondents, and 52% considered it neutral, while Hungary was previously considered an enemy country by 42% of respondents, and 26% described it as neutral.

The attitude towards Belarus has worsened from 56% to 71%. The share of respondents who treat Belarus as a completely hostile country has increased.

Israel is considered neutral to friendly, with 44% rating it as neutral and 38% as friendly. More Ukrainians consider Turkey as a neutral country (51%). At the same time, compared to June 2023, the prevalence of the opinion that Turkey is a friendly country decreased from 40% to 30%.

The survey was conducted among residents of Ukraine aged over 18 years in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey. Some 1,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.

