King Sends Cable To Saudi Monarch On Founding Day

For Print Media only...Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah has sent a cable to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day, expressing wishes of further prosperity and progress for the people of Saudi Arabia.

