IAEA Responds To Power Outage At ZNPP Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that frequent power outages remain a source of serious concern for nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

That's according to a statement posted on the agency's website in connection with the disconnection due to Russian shelling of the plant's back-up power line, Ukrinform reports.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the ZNPP had lost the connection to its last back-up external power line, once again underlining the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site. The ZNPP is still receiving the electricity it needs from its only 750 kV line, but the loss of the 330 kV line means the plant currently has no back-up options available for off-site power.

"Frequent power cuts have remained a source of serious concern for nuclear safety and security at Europe's largest nuclear power plant as it needs electricity to cool its reactors and for other essential functions, even when all reactor units have been shut down," the statement said.

While there was no total loss of off-site power on this occasion, the ZNPP has suffered eight events with a complete loss of off-site power since August 2022, forcing it to temporarily rely on emergency diesel generators.

Before the war, the plant had four 750 kV lines and six 330 kV lines available.

"Even though the main power line remains in operation, the lack of back-up power demonstrates that the nuclear safety and security situation at the plant remains precarious," Grossi said.

Earlier reports said that Russian shelling had damaged a power transmission line connecting the ZNPP to Ukraine's power grid.

Ukraine's national energy company Ukrenergo confirmed damage to the ZNPP's back-up external power line. It also added: "As hostilities are ongoing in the area, emergency and restoration work is being carried out depending on the security situation and with the permission of the military. The connection between the ZNPP and the power grid is currently ensured by only one power transmission line."

Photo: Fredrik Dahl / IAEA