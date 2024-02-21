Botswana Reports Increase In Cases Of Influenza-Like Illness, Covid-19

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaborone, Feb 22 (IANS) Botswana has recorded an increase in the number of people with influenza-like illness and Covid-19 in its facilities, a government official said in a statement.

Over the past four weeks, cases of influenza-like illness have ranged from 5,300 to 8,627 per week, while cases of Covid-19 have ranged from two to 41 per week, said Christopher Nyanga, chief public relations officer for the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday.

The Ministry has asked the public to be vigilant and protect themselves by following hand hygiene protocols, seeking medical attention if they have a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, or difficulty breathing, and observing physical distancing measures and wearing masks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nyanga added that the situation is under control, and the Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and take appropriate action as needed.

He also advised the public to stay informed through credible sources of information.