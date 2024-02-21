Tourism Administration Hosts Hundreds Of Influencers For Traverse Digital Conference In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Around 200 influencers from the United Kingdom, the United
States, Germany, Poland, Spain and other countries visited Tbilisi
for the ninth edition of the Traverse digital conference, hosted
for the first time in the Georgian capital city this month, the
Georgian National Tourism Administration said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Hosted by Traverse, a London-based agency with tens of thousands
of digital influencers and content creators, the event brought
together bloggers, YouTubers, Instagrammers, podcasters,
videographers and photographers to the city.
Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Administration, said she hoped the
coverage of Georgia on social media and other platforms would be
“effective” following the event.
Linda Lime, a blogger from Austria with 1.6 million followers on
social media, praised Georgia's“hospitality” and“friendship”, as
well as its“amazing” food and“beautiful places”, during the
visit.
Beside Tbilisi, the influencers were hosted in the highland town
of Mestia in the north-west, the ski resort of Gudauri and other
destinations to explore visitor attractions, local cuisine and
wine, the Administration said.
MENAFN21022024000195011045ID1107882413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.