Tourism Administration Hosts Hundreds Of Influencers For Traverse Digital Conference In Tbilisi


2/21/2024 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Around 200 influencers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Poland, Spain and other countries visited Tbilisi for the ninth edition of the Traverse digital conference, hosted for the first time in the Georgian capital city this month, the Georgian National Tourism Administration said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Hosted by Traverse, a London-based agency with tens of thousands of digital influencers and content creators, the event brought together bloggers, YouTubers, Instagrammers, podcasters, videographers and photographers to the city.

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Administration, said she hoped the coverage of Georgia on social media and other platforms would be “effective” following the event.

Linda Lime, a blogger from Austria with 1.6 million followers on social media, praised Georgia's“hospitality” and“friendship”, as well as its“amazing” food and“beautiful places”, during the visit.

Beside Tbilisi, the influencers were hosted in the highland town of Mestia in the north-west, the ski resort of Gudauri and other destinations to explore visitor attractions, local cuisine and wine, the Administration said.

