Russian Army Focuses Main Efforts On Avdiivka, Kupiansk And Lyman - DIU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The main efforts of the Russian army are now focused on Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Lyman.

According to Ukrinform, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Administration of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The main efforts of the Russians are now focused on Avdiivka, Kupiansk, and Lyman. Why? Because the task at hand will remain unequivocally the same for the next six months - reaching the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions," noted Skibitskyi.

The second task is to hold the occupied territories.

"The enemy has captured part of the Kherson region, part of the Zaporizhzhia region, and will try to hold it, because they need a land corridor to Crimea, a logistics system that goes through Crimea, bringing ammunition, equipment, and personnel to the south. We are destroying the large landing ships, they are no longer carrying anything. If there are four or five of them left, they will also be sunk," emphasized Skybytskyi.

As reported, according to Skibitskyi, the Russian army has deployed 48 Iskander launchers along the Ukrainian border.