Godaddy's Love & Business Series: Sweets & Meats BBQ

There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.

Sweets & Meats BBQ was launched in 2014 by business partners and sweethearts, Kristen Bailey and Anton Gaffney. GoDaddy chatted with the pair about how they juggle a romantic relationship while also building their Sweets & Meets BBQ empire.

Follow them on IG @sweetsandmeatsbbq and check out their website at

How do you support each other's personal ambitions and business goals?

Anton: (In the beginning) We put our relationship on hold to build the customer. Now, we put their needs on hold for our personalities because we need to have a strong bond in the relationship... If our bonds are stronger, the business will grow regardless.

How do you balance being business partners and spouses?

Kristen: We both work just as hard as the other person, we're both pulling our weight. And we have made it a point to make sure we take an annual vacation!

