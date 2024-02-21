Godaddy's Love & Business Series: Sweets & Meats BBQ

(MENAFN- 3BL) As originally published by GoDaddy on Instagram.
There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.
Sweets & Meats BBQ was launched in 2014 by business partners and sweethearts, Kristen Bailey and Anton Gaffney. GoDaddy chatted with the pair about how they juggle a romantic relationship while also building their Sweets & Meets BBQ empire.
How do you support each other's personal ambitions and business goals?
Anton: (In the beginning) We put our relationship on hold to build the customer. Now, we put their needs on hold for our personalities because we need to have a strong bond in the relationship... If our bonds are stronger, the business will grow regardless.
How do you balance being business partners and spouses?
Kristen: We both work just as hard as the other person, we're both pulling our weight. And we have made it a point to make sure we take an annual vacation!
