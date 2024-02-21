Army Chief, Kuwaiti Military Delegation Talk Cooperation

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. General Huneiti on Wednesday received a Kuwaiti military delegation, headed by Associate Operations and Training Assistant, Maj. Gen. Dr. Faleh Shujaa' Faleh.During the meeting, the two sides discussed joint cooperation and coordination in various military operational, training and logistical fields to serve interests of the two countries' armed forces.

