Rajasthan: 3 Killed After Huge Rock Falls On Workers Inside Granite Mine

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) Three workers died while three others were injured inside a granite mine when a huge rock fell on six workers on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Pali district, an official said.

The three workers, identified as Mahavir (20), Hemraj (22) and Mohan (21), died after they remained buried under the rock for almost one and a half hours.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 10:30 a.m. near Sakdada village (Chanod) in Pali district.

Police rushed to the sport after receiving the information and started rescue operations.

Total six people were breaking stones inside the granite mine when the incident took place.

Stone cutting and other work was going on with drill machines and the rock reportedly fell "due to the vibration of the drill".

Those injured have been identified as Shanti Lal (25), Shravan (24), and Ishwar (24).

Shanti Lal has been referred to Jodhpur, while the other two suffered minor injuries and were given first aid.