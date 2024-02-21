Chairman Of Leonardo S.P.A Of Italy Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Stefano Pontecorvo, Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Leonardo Company, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Thanks to your extensive experience and professional skills I am sure that the friendly relations between Italy and Azerbaijan will continue to develop further in a context of friendship and cooperation.

As you embark on this new chapter of your career, I wish Your Excellency prosperity and continued success. Leonardo takes great pride in its positive and continuous relations with your country, and rest assured that our company remains committed to ensure that such positive relations will extend.

Looking forward to meeting you personally, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration and esteem.

Sincerely yours,

Stefano Pontecorvo

Chairman of Leonardo S.p.A. of Italy"