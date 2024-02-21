Zelensky Holds Teleconference To Discuss Border Blockade, Battlefield Situation, Ammo Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a teleconference to discuss the situation on the front lines, the supply of ammunition, and a blockade on the Ukrainian border by Polish farmers.

He said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"I held a teleconference. Today, in addition to daily topics, [we discussed] a blockade on the Polish border. With government officials - Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Ministers Dmytro Kuleba, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and Mykola Solskyi - we analyzed the situation in detail and determined our next steps. They will be very quick," Zelensky said.

He said he was convinced that the liberalization of trade with the European Union should continue and expressed gratitude for the "clear position of the European Commission."

"Our unity must also be strong for the sake of common security and the security of all countries threatened by Russian aggression. Situational interests have no right to weaken it," Zelensky said.

The situation on the front lines was also discussed during the teleconference. Zelensky heard a detailed report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding the supply of ammunition, weapons, EW systems, and drones. He also heard a detailed report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation in the main sectors and a report by the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Zelensky said that the situation in the regions had also been discussed at the meeting. In particular, they spoke about the work to eliminate the aftermath of Russian attacks, assistance people, and the multi-level protection of critical objects in the front-line and border areas.

On the Ukrainian-Polish border, protesters and Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks on roads leading through the checkpoints Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, Zosin-Ustyluh, Dolhobyczow-Uhryniv and Korczowa-Krakivets.

At the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing, Polish farmers have completely blocked the movement of trucks in both sides, not letting through even dangerous, humanitarian and perishable goods.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine