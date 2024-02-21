CEO Of Exxon Mobil Corporation Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Chairman and CEO
of Exxon Mobil Corporation Darren Woods has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary
presidential election, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of Exxon Mobil Cooperation, I would like to offer my
warm congratulations on your re-election as President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan. I send you my best wishes for your
continued success, as well as for the prosperity and well-being of
the people of Azerbaijan.
Under your leadership, I am confident that Azerbaijan will
continue to play its leading role in the oil and gas sector.
ExxonMobil values its longstanding energy collaboration with
Azerbaijan. Together we can help meet the world's need for reliable
and affordable energy, while working to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions. This dual challenge will be at the forefront of COP29
deliberations and I extend my best wishes to the Republic of
Azerbaijan in hosting this critical global dialogue.
Congratulations again and I wish you and the people of
Azerbaijan a bright future," the letter reads.
MENAFN21022024000187011040ID1107880335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.