CEO Of Exxon Mobil Corporation Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil Corporation Darren Woods has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of Exxon Mobil Cooperation, I would like to offer my warm congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I send you my best wishes for your continued success, as well as for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Azerbaijan.

Under your leadership, I am confident that Azerbaijan will continue to play its leading role in the oil and gas sector. ExxonMobil values its longstanding energy collaboration with Azerbaijan. Together we can help meet the world's need for reliable and affordable energy, while working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This dual challenge will be at the forefront of COP29 deliberations and I extend my best wishes to the Republic of Azerbaijan in hosting this critical global dialogue.

Congratulations again and I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan a bright future," the letter reads.