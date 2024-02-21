Birla Carbon to participate at PaintIndia 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, India – February 21, 2024: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon-based solutions for the coatings and inks industry, will participate in PaintIndia 2024, to be held from February 22 – 24, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon, Mumbai.



Birla Carbon will showcase its coatings and ink solutions at Stall B7, Hall 1.



Speaking on the participation, John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "PaintIndia 2024 is an important opportunity for Birla Carbon to showcase its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and our technical expertise. At Birla Carbon, we strive to work hand in hand with our customers, assisting them in achieving their sustainability and enhanced performance goals through our extensive product portfolio and technical expertise. We will showcase our broad range of Raven, Conductex, and Continua™ SCM solutions for the coatings industry.”



At PaintIndia 2024, Birla Carbon, along with ContinuaTM SCM, will focus on specific applications, demonstrating its expertise across various product lines:



High Color Application - Raven 5000U, Raven 5100U

Medium Color Application - Raven 1255, Raven 1185UP, Raven 675U, Raven 1060U, Raven1035

Powder Coating - Raven 3000U

Tinting Application - BC1083, Raven 425

Conductive Application - Conductex 7055U



Birla Carbon is recognized for its technical strength in high and medium color and tinting solutions, offering superior dispersion and color performance in various engineering coatings and inks applications. Offering a comprehensive range of high-performance carbon blacks for coatings/inks, Birla Carbon’s solutions prioritize functionality to help customers find optimal solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

To learn more about these solutions, visit Birla Carbon at Stall B7, Hall 1.







