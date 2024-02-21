Leading Mental Health Directory Allkindsoftherapy Expands To Include IOP And PHP Programs In Response To Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The only fact based online platform for researching & obtaining unbiased information about treatment-to-transition options for your family.

AllKindsofTherapy enhances its directory with IOP/PHP filters, supporting the US trend toward regional mental health and dual diagnosis treatment options.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to meet the changing landscape of mental health treatment, All Kinds of Therapy proudly announces the expansion of its online platform, introducing additional categories and filters tailored specifically to Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP ) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP ) for teens to young adults located around the United States. This initiative is a response to the increasing trend of young individuals transitioning to lower levels of care or beginning their mental health journey with regional options closer to home. The platform's enhanced features aim to reveal specialized local care options. The directory continues to provide families with the full continuum of mental health or dual diagnosis care for their loved one.Jenney Wilder, S., owner and producer of All Kinds of Therapy, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We are proud to extend our platform's reach to include Intensive Outpatient Programs and Partial Hospitalization Programs. As the leading independent online directory for mental health treatment and behavioral healthcare options, we are committed to adapting to the changing needs of our users. This expansion reflects our dedication to supporting individuals in finding the 'right level of care,' and we are excited to promote our partners' breadth of services."The launch partners, spanning 10 different states and offering a range of PHP and IOP services, represent a collaborative effort to provide comprehensive mental health resources. All Kinds of Therapy remains committed to its mission as a valuable resource for individuals and families seeking mental health services and transitional options.This expansion, with additional filters in the directory, underscores the platform's dedication to supporting the growth and development of young people through their journey to gain life skills and education.For more information about revealing the facts about your therapeutic intervention or treatment option, hybrid gap year, school, community option, or professional service contact Ashlyn Dell at ... or call 207-370-1121.###About All Kinds of TherapySince 2015, All Kinds of Therapy has been the go-to web platform for interventions and treatment-to-transition programs for those under 35. Advertisers prioritize transparency, sharing treatment models, clinician credentials, licensing, and ownership details. The platform facilitates informed comparisons in mental health and any co-occurring disorders that can include addiction/recovery, addressing specific diagnoses like ASD/neurodivergence, depression, anxiety, trauma, and major mental illnesses. All care levels are represented from assessment/stabilization, residential treatment/therapeutic boarding schools, PHP/IOP, to transitional living, independent living skills, community support, traditional boarding schools, or Gap Year alternatives are covered, attracting over 185K visits. Connect with Experts who range in their services from family systems coaches, referents, to podcasters, or treatment placement advisors/consultants. The blog, with 250+ entries, educates on trends and Q&A for parents and young adults. The monthly newsletter, boasting over 15K subscribers, delivers updates across the entire continuum of care.

