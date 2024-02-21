'Ode To Our Land' Feb 21-26 Screenings Sold Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) said that all tickets for the“Ode to Our Land” screenings, scheduled from February 21 to 26 at the Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium and VOX Cinemas at Doha Oasis Mall, have been sold out.

Directed by Amal Al Muftah and Rawda Al Thani, the film pays tribute to the leadership of H H the Father Amir, on his role in shaping Qatar into a modern nation dedicated to the prosperity of its people.

Premiered on Monday,“Ode to Our Land” offers a comprehensive exploration of H H the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's life and legacy. From his youth to the development of Qatar as a global cultural powerhouse, the film revolves around the vision and leadership that propelled the nation forward. Through interviews, recollections, and personal experiences shared by the directors, viewers are taken on a journey of courage, persistence, and foresight.



During a press conference, DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi expressed her enthusiasm for the project, describing it as a testament to Qatar's thriving cinema ecosystem and the Father Amir's significant contributions to the arts. She commended the filmmakers for capturing the essence of his life and providing an accurate representation of Qatar's rich history and culture.

Reflecting on the artistic choices made during production, director Amal Al Muftah highlighted the film's poetic language and contemplative approach. The decision to depart from conventional biopic styles was deliberate, aiming to offer viewers a more immersive and reflective experience.“Since the film is about a historical figure, we could have chosen conventional biopic, but we wanted a more poetic language for the film that has an element of contemplation.”

Fellow director Rawda Al Thani said,“There was great development in the period we were documenting, and it gives the sense that Qatar changed in the blink of an eye. One of the best things about cinema is the ability to control time. In that regard, we felt we could make an exciting film that can reflect the developments in a condensed and expressive way.”