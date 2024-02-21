Ministry Of Labour Marks World Day Of Social Justice

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL), in cooperation with the International Labour Organization (ILO), yesterday organised a celebration on the occasion of World Day of Social Justice, which is observed annually on February 20.

The celebration of World Day of Social Justice emphasises the importance of social justice in achieving peace and comprehensive progress in the social, environmental, and economic fields.

Addressing the event, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at MoL H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasised the dedication of Qatar's third national development strategy to addressing global challenges like inequality, security issues, and poverty. She highlighted the necessity of engaging all three productive sectors in dialogue to reinforce a collective commitment to social justice.

In her address at the event, she mentioned the legislative and executive advancements aimed at protecting workers' rights, promoting fundamental work principles, and ensuring decent employment for everyone. These measures have positively impacted the work environment and attracted skilled labour.

ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo emphasised:“If we want to reshape our societies and economies to be stable, sustainable, and equitable, we must start by focusing on social justice.” In a recorded speech, he indicated that achieving social justice requires policies and procedures that create equal access to opportunities and provide everyone with the basics of a decent life.

Head of the ILO Project Office for Qatar Max Tuñón noted that observing World Day of Social Justice demonstrates the productive cooperation between the ILO and the State of Qatar.

He spoke of the continuous quest to turn the principles of decent work and social justice into reality.

Regional Representative of the International Transport Workers' Federation Bilal Malkawi, said that throughout history, the labour movement has played a key role in promoting the ideals of social justice.

Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez, affirmed Spain's commitment to social justice and the values of the Global Alliance for Social Justice, which is a priority in its domestic and foreign policies. He noted that Spain appreciates the legislative updates implemented by Qatar in recent years.

The ceremony was also attended by Acting General Manager, Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansouri, Director General of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs in GCC States Mohammed Hassan Al-Obaidli, Charge d'Affaires at Embassy of Iraq Dr. Muhammad Issa Al Issawi.

At the end of the celebration, the artistic panel by the painter Hanifa Abdul Qader was unveiled. She was able to create her artwork inspired by the words and phrases during the ceremony, emphasising that the artwork symbolizes and indicates Qatar's collective commitment to social justice.