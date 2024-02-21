European passenger car sales rise amid backlog, demand for EVs

(MENAFN) The European automotive industry witnessed a notable uptick in passenger car sales during January, with a significant 11 percent increase attributed to efforts by manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis to clear backlogged orders. This surge in sales coincided with a resurgence in demand for electric vehicles, marking a positive trajectory for the region's automotive market.



According to reports from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, new car registrations soared to 1.02 million units last month, reflecting a robust recovery in consumer sentiment and purchasing activity. Notably, the proportion of fully electric cars within this total saw a notable uptick, accounting for 11.9 percent of total deliveries compared to 10.3 percent recorded a year earlier. This uptrend underscores automakers' strategic focus on electrification and sustainable mobility solutions in response to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory pressures.



The backdrop of a fiercely competitive price war within the automotive sector has prompted manufacturers to ramp up efforts to stimulate demand and capitalize on market opportunities. Despite facing challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted supply chains and dampened economic activity, car manufacturers are leveraging backlogged orders and heightened demand for electric vehicles to drive sales growth and maintain momentum.



While the surge in January sales augurs well for the industry's recovery, industry observers caution that achieving pre-pandemic levels and sustaining growth momentum will pose challenges in the coming months. The uncertain economic landscape, coupled with lingering supply chain disruptions and shifting consumer behaviors, presents hurdles for manufacturers seeking to navigate the path to full recovery. However, with concerted efforts and strategic initiatives aimed at stimulating demand and fostering innovation, stakeholders remain optimistic about the industry's resilience and long-term prospects in the European market.

MENAFN21022024000045015682ID1107878945