Shehbaz Sharif To Be Pakistan Prime Minister, Zardari To Be President

In a significant development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached a consensus to form a coalition government in Pakistan. This agreement comes after extensive negotiations following a divided poll outcome, offering hope to end the political uncertainty in the country.

At a joint news conference held late Tuesday night at Zardari House in Islamabad, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, aged 72, will once again take on the role of Prime Minister.

Likewise, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, aged 68, will serve as the joint candidate for the position of president.

“The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and (now) we are in a position to form the government,” Mr. Bilawal informed reporters about their parliamentary strength in the National Assembly following the February 8 elections without disclosing the exact number of lawmakers they have.

To establish a government, a party needs to secure 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly, which is the lower house of Parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the head of the People's Party and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, said during a press conference among parties that the agreement between the two sides to form a coalition government and share power has been finalized to address Pakistan's crises, including economic issues.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by Imran Khan, had also announced its intention to form a government in Islamabad (federal) and in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth mentioning that the Muslim League won 79 seats and the People's Party won 54 seats in the February 8 elections in Pakistan.

